Teenage girl in critical condition after shooting near school in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after teenage girl was shot near a school in the Bronx on Monday.
The shooting happened on Home Street and Tinton Avenue in the Morrisania section.
Police say a teenage girl was shot in the head.
She is currently listed in critical condition.
There is a search underway for the shooter.
No further details have been provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
