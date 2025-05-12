Teenage girl in critical condition after shooting near school in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after teenage girl was shot near a school in the Bronx on Monday.

The shooting happened on Home Street and Tinton Avenue in the Morrisania section.

Police say a teenage girl was shot in the head.

She is currently listed in critical condition.

There is a search underway for the shooter.

No further details have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

