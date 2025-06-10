25-year-old man shot and killed in Hunts Point, the Bronx; no arrests

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the Bronx on Monday, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call of man shot in front of 729 Bryant Ave. in Hunts Point, around 8:15 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting, but police say a suspect, described as a male, fled on a moped.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

