NYPD investigating after female shot in leg in Melrose, the Bronx: police

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, November 21, 2024 12:16AM
MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a victim was shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police say a female victim, of unknown age, was shot in the leg at 610 Jackson Ave. in the Melrose section around 6:20 p.m.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect, and there's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

