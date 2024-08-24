Man critical after dispute leads to stabbing on Bronx subway

SOUTH BRONX (WABC) -- A man is in extreme critical condition after stabbing on the subway in the Bronx.
It happened on a northbound 2 train at 149th Street and 3rd Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the two men got into a verbal dispute and took out a knife and stabbed the other man in the chest.
The 30-year-old-victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital.
The 36-year-old suspect was taken into custody
It is unclear if the two men knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
