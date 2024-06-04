2 young girls shot in Brooklyn park; hospitalized in stable condition: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two young girls were shot in a playground in Brooklyn, according to authorities.
Police say two girls, a 9-year-old and 11-year-old, were both shot at a playground at Dean Street and Thomas Boyn Street in Brownsville just after 9 p.m.
The 9-year-old was shot in the right leg, while the 11-year-old was shot in the back.
Both were taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.
Police believe there were possibly two shooters and a total of six rounds fired, based on a preliminary investigation.
They believe the two girls were unintended targets, and say they have not ruled out the shooting as gang-related.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
