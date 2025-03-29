Two children, 1 adult killed, 6 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Two children and one adult were killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Gravesend, Brooklyn, on Saturday, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to 1672 Ocean Parkway off Quentin Road at 1:04 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle collision.

Police said a Toyota Camry and an Audi collided, and 9 people were injured, 5 of those being children.

Two children and one adult who were pedestrians were taken to Maimonides Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Another child is in critical condition.

The Toyota Camry had 3 passengers, two of whom were children.

They were transported to Kings County Hospital and are in stable condition.

The operator of the Audi was taken to NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

