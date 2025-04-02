Family that survived horrific Brooklyn crash over the weekend left traumatized

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The woman accused of running down and killing a mother and her two daughters during a horrific crash in Brooklyn over the weekend is set to face a judge on Wednesday, this as another family injured in the crash continues to recover.

"I have back pain a lot," said 12-year-old Shakhzod.

Shakhzod, his two siblings and their mother survived the crash, but it has left them traumatized.

Shakhzod said the nightmare he envisions would be his family getting in the car and winding up in another accident.

Police say on Saturday afternoon, a 32-year-old Brooklyn woman crashed into an Uber, then into a family trying to walk across the street, before finally flipping over.

Surveillance video shows the pedestrians moments before they were struck on Ocean Parkway and Quentin Road in the Midwood section of Brooklyn.

A mother and her two daughters were killed.

Their bodies were flown to Israel for burial. Her 4-year-old son remains in critical condition. The father was home at the time with their baby.

The passengers in the Uber survived, but their scars are raw.

Shakhzod and his family were simply trying to return home from shopping.

"My little brother, they gave him a cast," Shakhzod said. "And my mom, she has depression a lot. And my little sister, her head was hurting a lot."

As for the driver of the Audi, Eyewitness News was told Miriam Yarimi never should have been behind the wheel.

Authorities report that she had 93 violations, $10,000 in unpaid fines and a suspended license.

Yarimi is scheduled to be arraigned at Brooklyn Criminal Court on Wednesday morning on three counts of manslaughter, three counts of criminally negligent homicide and a list of other charges.

She is expected to enter her plea from the hospital.

