Drivers to rally after passenger dies following robbery, beating in back of for-hire vehicle

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- For-hire drivers are demanding urgent action to revise what they call a dangerous and outdated policy after a brutal attack on a passenger.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects wanted in connection with the death of 53-year-old Michael Shelonchik.

The passenger in the back seat of a livery cab died after being robbed.

Police say it happened on Tuesday night, when the livery cab Shelonchik was riding in was stopped at an intersection in Coney Island.

Two suspects opened the backseat doors and started beating the passenger and robbed him. They took the gold chain off his neck.

The driver tried to drive off but noticed the victim was unconscious in the back seat.

Police say Shelonchik had a medical condition after the robbery and was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

A rally being held in the Bronx by for-hire drivers wants to change the law to allow cab drivers to lock their backseat doors.

Current law prevents them from automatically locking the rear doors in their cars.

