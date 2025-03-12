7-year-old boy and his mother found dead inside Brooklyn apartment: police sources

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a young boy and his mother were discovered dead inside of their Brooklyn apartment on Tuesday, according to police sources.

Officers responded to 545 Dumont Ave., in Brownsville, just after 2 p.m., after someone called 911 to report a foul odor coming from inside an apartment.

When officers arrived, they entered an apartment inside of the location and discovered two people dead.

The victims, a 7-year-old boy and his 33-year-old mother, were found dead inside of a bedroom, according to police sources.

They say neither of the victims showed any obvious signs of trauma, and there appeared to be no signs of forced entry.

Both deaths remain under investigation as the medical examiner's office works to determine their cause of death.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.