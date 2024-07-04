22-year-old man shot and killed outside deli in Flatbush, Brooklyn apparently following dispute

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed outside a deli in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Dorchester Road just before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the groin.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It appears that the male victim was involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown person, outside the deli, prior to the shooting.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

