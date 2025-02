44-year-old man stabbed to death at house party in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 44-year-old man is dead after being fatally stabbed in Brooklyn.

Police say 44-year-old Jermaine Morant was stabbed in the chest during a house party in the East New York section.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.