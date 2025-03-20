Several people injured as crews battle fire at NYCHA building in Brownsville, Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews battling fire at a NYCHA complex in Brownsville, Brooklyn that has left several people injured, and others trapped, according to officials.

The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. at 268 Osborne St. between Blake Avenue at the Brownsville Houses.

The FDNY says there were reports of people trapped.

They say seven civilians were hurt, and all the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Crews are continuing to battle the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.