24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Several people injured as crews battle fire at NYCHA building in Brownsville, Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, March 20, 2025 12:32AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews battling fire at a NYCHA complex in Brownsville, Brooklyn that has left several people injured, and others trapped, according to officials.

The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. at 268 Osborne St. between Blake Avenue at the Brownsville Houses.

The FDNY says there were reports of people trapped.

They say seven civilians were hurt, and all the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Crews are continuing to battle the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------


* More Brooklyn news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW