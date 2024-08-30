Man accused of groping multiple women in Park Slope, Brooklyn

The incidents took place in June and earlier this month.

The incidents took place in June and earlier this month.

The incidents took place in June and earlier this month.

The incidents took place in June and earlier this month.

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a man is wanted after being accused of groping multiple women in Brooklyn since June.

They say the first incident occurred on June 25 around 10:25 p.m. when the suspect touched a 41-year-old woman's buttocks at the intersection of 1st Street and 8th Avenue. The suspect fled the scene.

On Aug. 13, just after 10:05 p.m., the same suspect approached a 32-year-old woman from behind and touched her buttocks near the intersection of 5th Street and Prospect Park West.

Just a few hours later, a 34-year-old woman was crossing at the same intersection when the suspect approached her and grabbed her from behind.

The suspect ran off after both incidents.

None of the women were injured, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Police are still searching for the attacker in the Washington Heights subway stabbing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

