Brooklyn Museum announces drastic cuts to its workforce and exhibitions

In a letter, the museum director says about 10% of its workforce will be laid off.

In a letter, the museum director says about 10% of its workforce will be laid off.

In a letter, the museum director says about 10% of its workforce will be laid off.

In a letter, the museum director says about 10% of its workforce will be laid off.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Museum announced staffing cuts and programming changes as it struggles financially.

In a letter, Brooklyn Museum Director Anne Pasternak says about 10% of its workforce will be laid off.

She says the senior leadership team will also take salary cuts of between 10 and 20%.

The director says the number of exhibitions will be reduced from an average of 12 to nine.

Pasternak also says weeknight programming will be decreased while weekend events will increase.

She says the decision to make these cuts were based on a number of factors.

"Inflation has dramatically impacted our operating budget, adding millions of dollars to everyday costs and outpacing funding," she said in the letter. "We also face challenges in growing our operating budget to align with growing compensation and institutional needs, leading to budgetary deficit and straining cash flow. These pressures are further compounded by slow post-pandemic attendance recovery across the field."

The announcement of the cuts and programming changes comes as the museum celebrates their 200th anniversary.

Pasternak said that the anniversary has come with a "time for reflection," and an opportunity to "ask important questions, confront challenges, and advance necessary change."

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.