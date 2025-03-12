Man shot in chest during police shooting in Brooklyn

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 7:00PM
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot in the chest during a police shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Utica Ave and Avenue K just after 1 p.m.

The 33-year-old man was in a dispute that detectives on a lunch break observed. They went to intervene and the man lunged at them with a boxcutter, police said.

Officers shot him and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The detectives were not injured and the box cutter was recovered.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

