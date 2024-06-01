Brooklyn-Queens Expressway list of closures this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Drivers beware! There will be multiple closures on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway this weekend due to necessary repairs.

The BQE closures are expected to begin Saturday, June 1 at 2 a.m. and will last through Monday, June 3 at 4 a.m.

The repairs will focus on new concrete and reinforcing steel bars added and spans of the BQE near Clark Street and Grace Court, and are expected to be the final repairs of the year.

The closures are as follows:

Details of BQE Closures and Detours from June 1 to 3

The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street from Saturday, June 1 at 2 a.m. to Monday, June 3 at 4 a.m.

Travelers are strongly encouraged to avoid the BQE during scheduled closures.

Expect extended travel times. Detours will be heavily signed. Variable Message Signs (VMS) will be posted throughout Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan.

Additional Travel Restrictions

Atlantic Avenue eastbound left turn onto Hicks Street banned (except for buses)

Atlantic Avenue eastbound left turn onto Clinton Street banned (except for buses)

Hicks Street northbound left turn onto westbound Atlantic Avenue banned

Ramp closures associated with work June 1 to 3

Queens-Bound

3rd Ave entrance Ramp

6th Ave entrance Ramp

Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)

Hamilton Avenue Entrance Ramp

Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp

Queens-Bound Atlantic Avenue Detour

All Queens-bound vehicles must exit at Atlantic Avenue

Left onto Boerum Place

Right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE

Queens-Bound Third Avenue Entrance Ramp Detour

Exit Gowanus Expressway at Exit 21 to Third Avenue (Brooklyn)

Travel along Third Avenue

Left onto Flatbush Avenue

Right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE

Queens-Bound Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp Detour

Travel along the Prospect Expressway towards Gowanus Expressway

Exit Gowanus Expressway at Hamilton Avenue (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)

Take a right onto Hicks Street

Take a right onto Atlantic Avenue

Take a left onto Boerum Place

Take a right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE

Queens-Bound Linden Boulevard Detour

Exit Gowanus Expressway at Prospect Expressway

Exit at 10th Avenue

Turn right onto 10th Avenue

Turn left onto McDonald Avenue

Turn left onto Caton Avenue

Continue onto Linden Boulevard

Detour routes to Conduit Avenue with connections to Nassau Expressway, Van Wyck Expressway, and the Long Island Expressway via the Van Wyck Expressway

