Brooklyn-Queens Expressway list of closures this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Drivers beware! There will be multiple closures on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway this weekend due to necessary repairs.
The BQE closures are expected to begin Saturday, June 1 at 2 a.m. and will last through Monday, June 3 at 4 a.m.
The repairs will focus on new concrete and reinforcing steel bars added and spans of the BQE near Clark Street and Grace Court, and are expected to be the final repairs of the year.
The closures are as follows:
Details of BQE Closures and Detours from June 1 to 3
The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street from Saturday, June 1 at 2 a.m. to Monday, June 3 at 4 a.m.
Travelers are strongly encouraged to avoid the BQE during scheduled closures.
Expect extended travel times. Detours will be heavily signed. Variable Message Signs (VMS) will be posted throughout Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan.
Additional Travel Restrictions
Atlantic Avenue eastbound left turn onto Hicks Street banned (except for buses)
Atlantic Avenue eastbound left turn onto Clinton Street banned (except for buses)
Hicks Street northbound left turn onto westbound Atlantic Avenue banned
Ramp closures associated with work June 1 to 3
Queens-Bound
3rd Ave entrance Ramp
6th Ave entrance Ramp
Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)
Hamilton Avenue Entrance Ramp
Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp
Queens-Bound Atlantic Avenue Detour
All Queens-bound vehicles must exit at Atlantic Avenue
Left onto Boerum Place
Right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE
Queens-Bound Third Avenue Entrance Ramp Detour
Exit Gowanus Expressway at Exit 21 to Third Avenue (Brooklyn)
Travel along Third Avenue
Left onto Flatbush Avenue
Right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE
Queens-Bound Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp Detour
Travel along the Prospect Expressway towards Gowanus Expressway
Exit Gowanus Expressway at Hamilton Avenue (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)
Take a right onto Hicks Street
Take a right onto Atlantic Avenue
Take a left onto Boerum Place
Take a right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE
Queens-Bound Linden Boulevard Detour
Exit Gowanus Expressway at Prospect Expressway
Exit at 10th Avenue
Turn right onto 10th Avenue
Turn left onto McDonald Avenue
Turn left onto Caton Avenue
Continue onto Linden Boulevard
Detour routes to Conduit Avenue with connections to Nassau Expressway, Van Wyck Expressway, and the Long Island Expressway via the Van Wyck Expressway
