17-year-old shot at high-rise apartment building in Flatbush

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- In what should have been a night of celebration is marred by violence after gunmen shot up a prom party in Brooklyn.

One teen was shot and this isn't the first time a dangerous incident like this occurred at this luxury hi-rise.

The shooting, which left a 17-year-old injured, happened in a Flatbush apartment building around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

The teen was shot in the torso and is recovering at an area hospital.

Police are searching for two men believed to be responsible for the chaos. At least one of the men was said to be wearing a surgical mask during the incident.

Neighbors say suspicious activity at the building has increased and has left them frustrated.

"We don't have enough security, the building has mold. All kinds of things. There have been more than eight home invasions here and I'm just tired of it. And now to live in a building where there's been a shooting," a building resident said.

This building is no stranger to violence.

In January 2023, a man was slashed in the face during a dispute. At that time residents said the building was lacking the most important necessity--safety. Shortly before that, an armed robbery, where thousands of dollars in cash, marijuana, and jewelry were stolen.

The 17-year-old victim of this most recent incident is expected to be ok.

If anyone has any information that could help police with this investigation, you are urged to give them a call right away.

