2 men shot in thigh in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn; no arrests so far

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on Monday.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. at 315 Marcus Garvey Blvd.

Officers found two men, ages 46 and 67, both with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

