27-year-old man shot outside playground in Brooklyn 1 night after 2 girls shot in Brownsville park

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot while standing outside a playground in Brooklyn Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. outside a playground along Bergen Street.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot three times: once in the shoulder and twice in the back.

He was taken to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes one night after two girls, a 9-year-old and 11-year-old, were shot inside the Hilltop Playground in Brownsville.

Ruanna Brown, 9, was shot in the leg, and her 11-year-old cousin, Empress Alexander Davis, was shot in the back.

They are expected to make a full recovery.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.