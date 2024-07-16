Police search for suspect wanted in Downtown Brooklyn triple shooting

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police have released images of a man they say is responsible for shooting three people.
It happened at a McDonald's on Fulton Street and Hudson Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn just after midnight Monday.
The suspect apparently opened fire on two men, striking them and shooting the windows out of the restaurant.
A woman was also grazed by a bullet but refused medical attention from first responders.
The other victims, a 41-year-old and 33-year-old man, were taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
The suspect, who is described as 5'5 man wearing a camel backpack, fled the scene on foot.
