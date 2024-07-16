Police search for suspect wanted in Downtown Brooklyn triple shooting

New photos of suspected shooter that left three injured in Brooklyn.

New photos of suspected shooter that left three injured in Brooklyn.

New photos of suspected shooter that left three injured in Brooklyn.

New photos of suspected shooter that left three injured in Brooklyn.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police have released images of a man they say is responsible for shooting three people.

It happened at a McDonald's on Fulton Street and Hudson Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn just after midnight Monday.

The suspect apparently opened fire on two men, striking them and shooting the windows out of the restaurant.

A woman was also grazed by a bullet but refused medical attention from first responders.

The other victims, a 41-year-old and 33-year-old man, were taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

The suspect, who is described as 5'5 man wearing a camel backpack, fled the scene on foot.

ALSO READ | Person of interest in custody in Central Park sex assault: sources

Kemberly Richardson has more on the person of interest in the recent sexual assault of a woman in Central Park.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.