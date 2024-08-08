  • Watch Now
17-year-old volunteer attacked at soup kitchen in Brooklyn; police searching for suspect

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, August 8, 2024 12:45AM
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A 17-year-old volunteer was injured by a suspect in Brooklyn on Wednesday, according to police.

The male victim was handing out food when a disorderly male entered the Masbia of Flatbush, located at 1372 Coney Island Avenue, around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect was escorted out and, while outside, punctured the 17-year-old volunteer in the stomach with an unknown object.

The suspect, described as a man between 40 to 50 years old, was last seen wearing a red sweater and white jeans. He fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he's expected to survive.

