Suspect accused of pushing 62-year-old woman onto subway tracks in Brooklyn in custody

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man accused of punching a woman and causing her to fall onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn was taken into police custody on Friday.

The 62-year-old victim is recovering after being shoved onto the tracks of the Jefferson Street station "L" line platform on Thursday.

Police said a stranger asked to borrow her lighter and after she said no, he punched the woman in the face and then pushed her onto the train tracks before running away.

A bystander helped the woman to safety.

She was taken to the hospital with an ankle and elbow injury.

No charges have been filed against the suspect so far.

