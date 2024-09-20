  • Full Story
Suspect accused of pushing 62-year-old woman onto subway tracks in Brooklyn in custody

WABC logo
Friday, September 20, 2024 4:44PM
Police looking for man who reportedly pushed woman onto subway tracks
The incident took place on the platform for the "L" line.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man accused of punching a woman and causing her to fall onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn was taken into police custody on Friday.

The 62-year-old victim is recovering after being shoved onto the tracks of the Jefferson Street station "L" line platform on Thursday.

Video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Police said a stranger asked to borrow her lighter and after she said no, he punched the woman in the face and then pushed her onto the train tracks before running away.

A bystander helped the woman to safety.

She was taken to the hospital with an ankle and elbow injury.

No charges have been filed against the suspect so far.

