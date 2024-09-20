Suspect accused of pushing 62-year-old woman onto subway tracks in Brooklyn in custody

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man accused of punching a woman and causing her to fall onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn was taken into police custody on Friday.
The 62-year-old victim is recovering after being shoved onto the tracks of the Jefferson Street station "L" line platform on Thursday.
Video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Police said a stranger asked to borrow her lighter and after she said no, he punched the woman in the face and then pushed her onto the train tracks before running away.
A bystander helped the woman to safety.
She was taken to the hospital with an ankle and elbow injury.
No charges have been filed against the suspect so far.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.