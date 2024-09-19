Police release video of suspect wanted for allegedly pushing woman onto subway tracks

The incident took place on the platform for the "L" line.

BUSHWICK (WABC) -- Police have released video of the man who is suspected of shoving a woman onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Thursday.

A 62-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto the tracks of the Jefferson Street station "L" line platform.

Police said a stranger asked to borrow her lighter and after she said no, he punched the woman in the face and then pushed her onto the train tracks before running away.

A bystander helped the woman to safety.

She was taken to the hospital with an ankle and elbow injury.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, and white and pink sneakers.

Police released a video of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

