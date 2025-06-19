Brothers with Muscular Dystrophy honored at Yankee Stadium for Hope Week

THE BRONX (WABC) -- It was a dream come true for two young brothers from Brooklyn who have muscular dystrophy.

Carmine and Vincent Gagliano are huge Yankees fans, and on Thursday, their favorite team put them in the spotlight.

The boys were guest announcers for Thursday afternoon's game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium for the annual Hope Week.

The acronym is for 'helping others persevere and excel."

There's a different honoree every day during the annual week-long initiative.

The boys who are battling muscular dystrophy keep them from playing sports, but on Thursday, they started in Monument Park and ended in the broadcast booth.

The Yankees made a $10,000 donation to the family's Strength of Brothers Foundation.

