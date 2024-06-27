Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four students on Nov. 13, 2022.

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may stand trial in June 2025

Bryan Kohbgerger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November in an off-campus home. Ethan Chapin was one of them.

The prosecution and defense are working toward a June 2025 trial date for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house.

Judge John Judge said he anticipates the trial to take three months.

The defense still wants a change of venue, which has not yet been determined.

The parents of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves attended Thursday's court hearing. The Goncalves had been desperate for a date to be set, telling ABC News in January their family is "in limbo" until trial begins.

"We got to get this case over," Steve Goncalves said. "Let's do it. Let's stop playing these delay tactics, let's just get it done."

Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus home in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Two other roommates survived.

Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the gruesome crime, was arrested weeks later in Pennsylvania.

A not guilty plea was entered on Kohberger's behalf for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

The prosecution and defense have gone back-and-forth proposing potential trial dates at hearings this year.

On Jan. 26, the prosecution told the judge it was ready to go to trial in summer 2024. Prosecutors said summer is best because there will be out-of-state witnesses who need accommodations in Moscow, which they said is difficult while local schools are in session.

The defense argued a summer 2024 trial is not realistic for this complex case. The defense said it still had a lot of digital evidence to go through, more potential witnesses to speak with and more documents to collect from Kohberger's past and his family.

The prosecution agreed that there was a large amount of information to sift through.

The defense recommended a summer 2025 trial if the case moved forward in Latah County, but days after the Jan. 26 hearing, Kohberger's defense filed a motion for a change of venue.

The prosecution said the case has national and international interest, so a change of venue would not solve any problem.

At a Feb. 28 hearing, the judge and prosecution proposed a trial date of March 3, 2025, while the defense asked for a June 2025 trial.

The next hearing to discuss a change of venue will be Aug. 29.

ABC News' Julie Scott and Sasha Pezenik contributed to this report.