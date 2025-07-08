MTA bus and crane collide in Queens Village, 4 people hurt

QUEENS VILLAGE (WABC) -- An MTA bus and a crane collided in Queens early Tuesday, injuring at least four people.

The vehicles collided on Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village after 7 a.m.

An MTA official said a Q88 bus was making a left turn when an over land crane, also in motion on a cross street, collided with the left side of the turning bus.

At least three passengers and a driver were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the injured was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital Valley Stream.

