MTA bus and crane collide in Queens Village, 4 people hurt

QUEENS VILLAGE (WABC) -- An MTA bus and a crane collided in Queens early Tuesday, injuring at least four people.
The vehicles collided on Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village after 7 a.m.
An MTA official said a Q88 bus was making a left turn when an over land crane, also in motion on a cross street, collided with the left side of the turning bus.
At least three passengers and a driver were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the injured was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital Valley Stream.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.