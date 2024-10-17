Bus riders protest in Brooklyn calling for faster service down Flatbush Avenue

Anthony Carlo has more from Brooklyn on the protest.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A protest was held by commuters on Thursday in Brooklyn calling for faster bus service down Flatbush Avenue.

Organizers and college students say the B41 bus has to deal with trucks double-parked at bus stops and overly congested streets which lead to slower rides.

"You got to wait 30 to 45 minutes for the next bus," said rider Elizabeth Coates. "Yes, I can't get on the subway because I can't carry - my walker is very heavy."

State data showed the bus averages 7.4 miles per hour, but some of the protesters acknowledged it can sometimes be going as slow as four miles per hour.

"Which is half the running speed of a chicken," said Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to MTA Lisa Daglian. "Is that okay? That is not okay."

According to the 2022 "Schleppie and Pokey" Awards, the M102 was the slowest bus in New York City, averaging at just 4.6 miles per hour between Harlem and the East Village. Brooklyn's B35 ranked the third slowest.

Students also noted the B41 goes to spots where there's no bus lane.

"The Department of Transportation Streets Master plan aims to install a bus lane but the agency has not met its goals," said Brooklyn College student Damien Andrade.

The DOT told Eyewitness News in a statement, "By redesigning Flatbush Avenue we can speed up bus service to improve the lives of bus riders currently stuck on one of the most congested corridors in Brooklyn-while also enhancing pedestrian safety. We look forward to continued public outreach, design refinement, and completing our traffic analysis in consultation with the community. This process will help inform the best way to make Flatbush Avenue work best for all New Yorkers using the corridor."

Buses on Flatbush Avenue move more than 100,000 people daily.

