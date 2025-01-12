New Yorkers come together to donate clothes to California wildfire victims

NEW YORK (WABC) -- What started as a 'what-if' idea on 8th Ave. in the West Village turned into mission accomplished in the most satisfying way.

On Sunday morning, the line wrapped around the corner and stretched up the block outside of Pickle - an app-based women's rental clothing community. A large portion of its customer base is in Los Angeles, where the wildfires continue raging.

Founder Julia O'Mara says her team quickly jumped into action and quickly opened its doors for donations - something they have never done before. As O'Mara put it, they are building the plane and flying it at the same time.

"We wanted people to have the space to send the things they love in their closets and help people rebuild their entire wardrobe in LA," O'Mara said.

Scott Langley is from New Jersey.

"It's a very sad moment but want to help families who have been displaced and lost so much," Langley said.

From Manhattan to Brooklyn and inside a building in Bushwick is yet another example of extreme generosity. Hundreds of boxes in four storage units were packed and set to head to California.

Kate Moskowitz and Rachel Joelson also worked lightning-fast. On Saturday, they had everyone meet at Ray's Bar on the Lower East Side and in Greenpoint and made a collection. They are taking a big-picture approach.

"When all of the excitement dies down in California and people start to lose interest, we are looking for places to hold for long-term distribution," Moskowitz said.

For Joelson, it is very personal.

"I'm originally from LA, and it's so hard to watch your city burn, and I feel so helpless here. It is just all coming together in the most cosmic and crazy way," she said.

While it is emotionally overwhelming, they say they are filled with gratitude.

