Americares deploying supplies and essentials to communities affected by California wildfires

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- As the wildfires continue to rage through Southern California. local groups are doing what they can to provide much-needed assistance.

Americares, the health-focused and development organization, announced they are launching a response to help those badly affected.

Teams in Stamford, Connecticut, were getting ready to head out west on Thursday morning.

Americares says they are ready to deploy teams to deliver essential medicines, medical supplies, hygiene kits and first aid items to support communities impacted by the fires.

The organization has already offered assistance to more than 70 partner health facilities in the path of the fires.

"Often people don't have a long supply of their medication when they leave so quickly," said Americares Vice President Dr. Julie Varughese. "So, we are prepared with medicine, medical supplies anytime there is a disaster because we know that particularly people with chronic diseases -- high blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory conditions -- they are going to need the longer-term stock of their medications."

The organization added it is also prepared to provide emergency funding to help restore health services for low-income and uninsured residents.

Americares responds to more than 35 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year.

A man walks past a fire-ravaged business after the Eaton Fire swept through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. AP Photo/Ethan Swope

