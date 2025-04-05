Police searching for suspect wanted for choking woman on MTA bus in Canarsie

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of strangling a passenger on board an MTA bus in Brooklyn last month.

The attack happened around 10:20 p.m. on March 9 near Flatlands Avenue and East 81st Street.

According to the NYPD, a 47-year-old woman was on a B6 bus when she got into a dispute with the suspect. Police say the suspect proceeded to choke the woman, causing her to lose consciousness.

Officials say the suspect, who is described as a man with a dark complexion, then exited the bus and fled the scene on foot heading eastbound on Flatlands Avenue.

The victim refused medical treatment from first responders following the assault.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

