Car barrels through fence, dangles over embankment in Hawthorne

After crashing in Hawthorne, New Jersey, the car was left hanging over an embankment.

After crashing in Hawthorne, New Jersey, the car was left hanging over an embankment.

After crashing in Hawthorne, New Jersey, the car was left hanging over an embankment.

After crashing in Hawthorne, New Jersey, the car was left hanging over an embankment.

HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Hawthorne, New Jersey are investigating how a car ended up down an embankment.

Officials say a single-car crash happened after the vehicle slammed through a fence on Westervelt Avenue.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, officers said they found the car hanging over an embankment, only being held up by the retaining wall.

The driver and passengers were already out of the vehicle by the time first responders arrived.

The car was eventually safely removed and towed away.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.