Child inside stolen vehicle in Brooklyn found safe; police investigating

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a car was stolen with a child still inside the vehicle in Brooklyn on Friday.

Officers found the burgundy Nissan Pathfinder with Pennsylvania plates stopped at Liberty Avenue and Wyona Street.

The child was found safe, and is now with police.

The car was stolen from 480 Sutter Ave.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

