Carlstadt officers rescue 3 people from burning home in New Jersey

CARLSTADT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Quick-thinking officers in New Jersey rescued three people from a devastating house fire on Tuesday night.

It happened at a home at 617 1st Street around 8:30 p.m. in Carlstadt.

Officers Brian Monroe, Chelsea Marafelias, and Anthony Bellina responded to a call for resident who was having trouble breathing, but when they got there, they saw the home was engulfed in flames.

The police department says the officers brought a resident on the first floor to safety and ran back inside to rescue two more people from the second floor.

One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze.

"Our officers consistently demonstrate remarkable courage, running toward danger to protect and save lives," said Carlstadt Police Chief Thomas Cox.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

