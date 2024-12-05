'American Idol' star Carrie Underwood will close out 2024 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025'

Carrie Underwood to close out 2024 live from Times Square in epic headlining performance

"American Idol" star Carrie Underwood will close out 2024 live from Times Square in an epic headlining performance on "New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC.

"American Idol" star Carrie Underwood will close out 2024 live from Times Square in an epic headlining performance on "New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC.

"American Idol" star Carrie Underwood will close out 2024 live from Times Square in an epic headlining performance on "New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC.

"American Idol" star Carrie Underwood will close out 2024 live from Times Square in an epic headlining performance on "New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC.

Today, ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced the full lineup for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025."

This marks Ryan Seacrest's 20th year as a host, who will be joined by co-host Rita Ora to celebrate all the festivities, live from New York's Times Square! Dayanara Torres will return as a co-host in Puerto Rico.

Set to perform from the Times Square stage are Carrie Underwood, Megan Moroney and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Previously announced performers include Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Tinashe, Cody Johnson and Thomas Rhett.

Underwood's headlining act will feature a medley of some of her biggest hits, which she will perform just before the clock strikes 12.

The Grammy Award-winning singer is also celebrating a 20th anniversary. It's been 20 years since Underwood won the fourth season of "American Idol!"

And with the new year comes new opportunities. The "Idol" winner will return to her "Idol" roots as the newest judge in the upcoming season.

"For the past 20 years, I've been blessed enough to be able to come back and be a part of it, be a mentor, perform. This is home. So, when we started talking about potentially really being a part of it in this capacity, I was excited," she told On The Red Carpet.

Underwood explained what she felt as she took on the new role. "I was a little nervous about critiquing and telling people no, because it is people's dreams, and I don't take that lightly at all, but, I mean, it's exciting to be part of other people's journeys."

"American Idol" star Carrie Underwood will close out 2024 live from Times Square in an epic headlining performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025." Disney/Gizelle Hernandez

Seacrest, the longtime host of "American Idol" and Underwood have had a long history together.

From him announcing that she had won her season, to ringing in the new year, the two share many moments together.

The host recalled one of the first times they spoke.

"I said, 'Have you seen any stars?' because she had never been on a plane, first time to Hollywood, and she said 'No, it's been pretty cloudy.'" Underwood chimed in, "People thought it was like, scripted. I was like, 'I wish it was scripted.'"

A special preview of "American Idol" will air following the live telecast of "The Oscars," Sunday, March 2 on ABC, featuring the new judging panel. Underwood joins returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and host Seacrest. The season will premiere March 9 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT and will air the next day on Hulu.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025" airs live, Tuesday, December 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this ABC station.