CDC new rules for flying with dogs goes into effect

New rules for traveling and bringing dogs into the U.S. are now in effect.

The CDC is requiring all dogs entering the U.S. to appear healthy on arrival, be at least six months old and be microchipped.

Pet owners must also have proof of a "dog import form" submitted to the agency's website.

There are additional requirements based on where the dog has been in the last six months and whether it was vaccinated in the U.S.

Officials say the updated policy is intended to prevent the spread of rabies.

For more information on what rules apply to your dog, visit the CDC website.