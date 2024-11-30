Shirley Chisholm Day honors trailblazing Congresswoman's 100th birthday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is set to honor a trailblazing Congresswoman from Brooklyn on what would've been her 100th birthday.

Last week, the New York City council voted to declare November 30 as 'Shirley Chisholm Day.'

Her life and legacy will be celebrated at a new exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York.

Chisholm was the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968 and the first woman to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

She retired from Congress in 1983 and went on to teach at Mount Holyoke College, where she co-founded the National Political Congress of Black Women.

----------

