Celebrities showcase wildfire damage in LA, send 'prayers and strength'

Southern California is under a state of emergency as multiple wildfires burn through Los Angeles County.

More than 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes and flee for their lives as the Santa Ana winds further exacerbate the situation.

Fires ripped through the Pacific Palisades, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the country, burning at a rate of five football fields per minute and leaving firefighters overwhelmed as they attacked the flames from the ground and the air.

Amid the chaos, some celebrities are posting about the impact of the fires and showcasing the fire damage throughout LA County, home to nearly 10 million people.

"General Hospital" actor Cameron Mathison shared a video to Instagram showing the devastation left behind by the fire and revealing his house burned down in the blaze.

"We are safe," he wrote. "But this is what's left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday."

Mathison continued, "Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can't respond to all so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires."

"Frozen" star Josh Gad shared a video of the inferno on his Instagram, writing, "I hope everyone is staying safe tonight in the affected fire areas in Los Angeles."

"My deepest gratitude and appreciation goes out to our brave fire and rescue and police forces who are doing everything in their power to keep the residents of Los Angeles safe right now," Gad continued.

In an interview with "GMA3" on Wednesday, "Police Academy" actor Steve Guttenberg called the fires "unbelievable" and "the biggest fire I've ever seen in my life."

Guttenberg called a disaster like this "a great equalizer," explaining, "Doesn't matter how much money you have or what kind of car [ you drive ] or what kind of house you live in, everybody's the same in a crisis like this."

"Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt sent "prayers and strength" to those affected by the "devastating fires" in an Instagram post.

"Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and wildlife as they battle fast-moving wildfire fueled by fierce winds," Pratt wrote alongside a carousel of images. "You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage."

He added, "Let's all come together to support one another during this tough time."

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill shared an Instagram post about his family's personal evacuation from Malibu to safety at his daughter's house, urging his followers to "STAY SAFE!"

Singer and actress Mandy Moore posted on her Instagram story that she'd evacuated and was safe with her "kids, dogs and cats."

"Praying and grateful for the first responders," Moore added.

"Schitt's Creek" actor Eugene Levy, the Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades, spoke to the Los Angeles Times as he evacuated the area.

Levy said the "smoke looked pretty black and intense" in the area at the time, adding, "I couldn't see any flames, but the smoke was very dark."

Among the events that have been impacted by the fires, the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were delayed and changed from an in-person event to nominees being unveiled via press release on the organization's website, out of "an abundance of caution" for people's safety.