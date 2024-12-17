'Golden Girls' celebrate birthdays after turning 101 and 104 in New Rochelle

Marcus Solis reports on the birthday celebration for two women turning 101 and 104.

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- Celebrating any birthday over 100 years is a special occasion, but celebrating two birthdays... well that's a party!

On Tuesday, Sutton Park Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mount Vernon threw a double birthday bash for two residents over that milestone.

One of the two centenarians was Katherine Carson, who is celebrating her 104th birthday.

"I get up every morning, and I feel ok," Carson said.

The 104-year-old former health care worker was joined by members of Shiloh Baptist Church where she was an active parishioner.

"She always came and said hello to everyone as she walked in the door, and it's just a wonderful thing that she's still here, and still clapping, and still remembering things of that nature... of the church. And that's a true blessing," said church deacon Alex Smith.

The other centenarian celebrating a birthday is 101-year-old Martha Jones. The one-time nanny was honored by her nephew Warren Jones, who remembers the barbecue feasts she would whip up.

"She's a caring person. She's very good people... very good," Jones said.

Both women grew up not far from each other in Virginia, and now they're making the most of their golden years in New Rochelle.

"They enjoy sensory, aroma therapy, spa, they like enjoying their nails and having a little mimosas we have on the side for them," said recreation director Diondra Waller.

On Tuesday, there was a lot of sparkling cider, birthday cake and admiration.

"This sends a message of hope, I believe, that it's beautiful to -- even in times like these -- to be able to come together and celebrate life," said Shiloh Baptist Church pastor Rev. H. Lee Jordan.

