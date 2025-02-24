Tinton Falls Mayor Vito Perillo dies at 100

TINTON FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) -- The mayor of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Vito Perillo, has died at 100 years old.

The town confirmed his passing in a press release on Monday morning.

Perillo was voted in as mayor in 2017 when he was 93 years old.

"For the past eight years, he served assiduously, always striving to do what was right for the people he represented," Charles Terefenko, borough administrator, said.

Perillo was a World War II veteran who ousted the Tinton Falls incumbent mayor during in his inaugural run for office.

The previous mayor happened to be 30 years younger than Perillo.