Police identify person of interest in Central Park attempted rape of woman

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD said they identified a person of interest in the alleged attempted rape of a woman in Central Park on Saturday morning.

Details on the person of interest were not yet released.

The attack happened around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday near 85 East Drive near Lasker Rink and pool, which is undergoing renovations.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the 38-year-old woman, pushed her over a metal fence and punched her in the face repeatedly before attempting to rape her.

Officers say the suspect then fled on a bicycle out of the park heading northbound on 5th Avenue.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

While New Yorkers are sensitive not to blame the victim, they were troubled she was out while it was dark.

"I would not be here at 5:00 in the morning or immediately when it starts getting dark. I'm on my way home because now it's not safe to be out here when it's dark," said Nancy Moore, a resident.

This summer, another woman fought off another would-be rapist while she was trying to sunbathe in Central Park. There was an arrest in that case. The two crime scenes were very close to each other on the northern end of the city's crown jewel.

"I think it's definitely a good idea to always walk with someone and especially like when the sun is not out, because you never know what could happen. And that's unfortunate," said Michaela Barratt, a parkgoer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

