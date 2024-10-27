Suspect wanted for attacking woman, attempting to sexually assault her in Central Park

Police say the attack and attempted rape happened on Saturday morning.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her in Central Park.

The attack happened around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday near 85 East Drive.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the 38-year-old woman, pushed her over a metal fence and punched her in the face repeatedly before attempting to rape her.

Officers say the suspect then fled on a bicycle out of the park heading northbound on 5th Avenue.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

