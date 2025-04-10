24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire at home on Staten Island

Thursday, April 10, 2025 1:46AM
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Staten Island on Wednesday night.

FDNY officials said there was a 3-alarm fire at 12 Townsend Avenue on Staten Island.

The fire was placed under control at 8:42 p.m. with no injuries, FDNY said.

No other details were immediately available.


