Firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire at home on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Staten Island on Wednesday night.
FDNY officials said there was a 3-alarm fire at 12 Townsend Avenue on Staten Island.
The fire was placed under control at 8:42 p.m. with no injuries, FDNY said.
No other details were immediately available.
