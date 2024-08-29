New surveillance of 3 teens wanted in Central Park robbery of woman

The woman's cellphone was stolen in Central Park by a group of three teens.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD released new surveillance video and photos of three teens wanted in a robbery in Central Park.

It happened near 65 West Drive just before midnight on August 11.

Investigators say the young thieves approached a 27-year-old woman, grabbed her arm, and demanded her belongings.

They got away with her phone and purse. Police say they later used her credit card.

The victim suffered minor bruising, but was not hospitalized.

The three alleged robbers are believed to be teen boys between the ages of 14-17 years old.

The first teen is described as wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, red and white sneakers, and carrying a black cross-body bag.

The second teen was last seen wearing a multi-colored hat, a white T-shirt, black shorts, white sneakers, and carrying a black cross-body bag.

The third teen was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black T-shirt, and white shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The NYPD said earlier this month that they would be deploying drones to help combat crime in the park. They also increased patrols in the area.

Chief of Patrol John Chell spoke about the new drones and how they work on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10:

