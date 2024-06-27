NYPD releases sketch of suspect wanted for sexually assaulting sunbather in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- The NYPD has released a sketch of the suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a sunbather in Central Park.

Detectives on Thursday said they identified a person of interest in connection to the incident.

The sexual assault has prompted a manhunt for the suspect, who police say sexually assaulted a sunbather in the Great Hill section of the park near 104th Street around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The NYPD flooded the park with resources as they attempt to capture the attacker, and now they have a new resource to find him: the police sketch.

A young woman says the man, pictured in the sketch, tried to sexually assault her in broad daylight.

Police say the 21-year-old woman was sunbathing when she saw the man walk toward her and expose himself.

He tackled her but she was able to fight him off before screaming and running away.

The suspect also ran away.

As part of the investigation, police patrolled the park and drones were used overhead. The victim also canvassed the park with police to look for the man as there were no witnesses or cameras in the area, which NYPD officials say needs to be remedied moving forward.

"That's a really peaceful part of the park and I've not heard of anybody having problem. I hang out there at night," a parkgoer said.

The description of the suspect could describe dozens of men who were in the park Monday, so police say the victim worked with a sketch artist to get an image out to the public. Police are also looking through footage from other cameras in the park as the investigation continues.

Mayor Eric Adams called the central park sex assault a "horrific incident" and said the NYPD will catch the "animal" responsible.

"We will catch him, individuals in general, but specifically women, should have the right to walk the streets, the right to enjoy the city without an animal like that carrying out a terrible act like that," Adams said. "Our hearts go out to the young lady involved, our officers are canvassing the area, we will find him and we will bring him to justice."

