Pizzeria worker attacked by dog during fight with owner in Chelsea shop

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pizzeria worker was bitten multiple times by a pit bull during a dispute with his owner in Chelsea on Monday night.

The 50-year-old employee was bitten multiple times inside Roma Pizza on Fifth Avenue just before 10 p.m.

He suffered large bites to the left arm and left leg and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition but he is expected to survive.

The pit bull was off his leash when owner Tyshaun Watson, 35, came into the pizzeria.

The worker told the owner to leash the dog, and when he refused, words were exchanged.

The two started brawling, and the dog leaped in -- biting the victim multiple times.

Police say the victim escaped out of the store, followed by Watson, who continue to kick and punch him, knocking him unconscious. His dog also kept biting the victim.

Watson was taken into custody and is facing charges of attempted murder and assault.

