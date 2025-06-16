Chomping champion Joey Chestnut to return to 4th of July hot dog eating contest after 2024 ban

CONEY ISLAND (WABC) -- Legendary competitive eating champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut says he will return to Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, held annually on July 4th in Coney Island.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut tweeted. "This event means the world to me. It's a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."

The 16-time winner didn't participate last year following a dispute with Major League Eating over his sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, a company that makes plant-based hot dogs.

"While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs," Chestnut explained: "To be clear: Nathan's is the only hot dog company I've ever worked with."

Richard Shea, president of Major League Eating, told the Associated Press he did not want to rehash what happened last year because he found it "dispiriting," but said he's happy "everything is resolved" now.

"I think it's the return of the greatest competitive eater of all time to the biggest competitive eating event of all time. So I don't think it gets much bigger in any sport," Shea said. "I mean, this guy is the greatest performer we've ever seen in Coney Island and in competitive eating."

The competition will certainly be fierce this year. To earn this year's Mustard Belt, Chestnut will have to out-eat current reigning champ Patrick Bertoletti, who put away 58 hot dogs and buns last year.

Chestnut chowed down on 62 hot dogs and buns in 2023, winning his 16th title.

In 2021, he set the world record, downing a whopping 76 hot dogs and buns at the event.

Chestnut said he been prepping for the big event and has a couple practice sessions left before the holiday contest.

"My body's in tune right now," he said, explaining how he has to build tolerance for consuming so many hot dogs and "get all those muscles used to working together."

Chestnut also made it clear his business relationship with Impossible Foods does not mean he has become a vegan. Chestnut said he was surprised by the "weird blowback" he received about it, explaining he eats a plant-based diet during his recovery from competitive eating events.

"I love meat. I'm going to continue to eat meat. But when I recover from a contest, I have to eat super clean in order to get my body to try to get back to normal," he said. "I can't eat pounds of meat every day."

"I'm excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands!" Chestnut said. "Stay hungry!"

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

