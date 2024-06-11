Joey Chestnut goes vegan, out of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Joey Chestnut will not be competing in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island.

Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs.

Major League Eating issued a statement that read in part, "MLE and Nathan's went to great lengths in recent months to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day. For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship."

Chestnut won his 16th championship title at the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest downing 62 hot dogs.

He set a world record by eating 76 at the event in 2021.

"Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has dominated for years. We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand," Major League Eating said.

According to the New York Post, Chestnut signed a 4-year, $1.2M deal with Impossible Foods, a vegan food company, leading to the impasse.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.