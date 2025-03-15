New York City Council approves new entertainment park, casino at Citi Field

New York City Council has approved plans to revitalize the parking lot at Citi Field.

New York City Council has approved plans to revitalize the parking lot at Citi Field.

New York City Council has approved plans to revitalize the parking lot at Citi Field.

New York City Council has approved plans to revitalize the parking lot at Citi Field.

FLUSHING MEADOWS-CORONA PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A brand new sports and entertainment park, which includes a casino, has gotten approval from the New York City Council.

The 'Metropolitan Park' project is being headed up by a partnership between New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International.

The goal is to replace the 50 acres of parking lots around Citi Field with 25 acres of public park space.

Within the park would include a Hard Rock Hotel, restaurants, bars, a food hall and a casino.

The group is set to pursue a casino license later this year.

Meanwhile, the proposal still faces hurdles in the state legislature.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

ALSO READ | Woman hopes to inspire her kids, family while running NYC Half