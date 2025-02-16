Police search for suspect after man shot and killed inside lounge in Clinton Hill

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man inside a lounge in Brooklyn overnight.

The fatal shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday at the Socialites Lounge on Atlantic Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

