Plus, a look at how New York City is changing in terms of age

Up Close 4/20/25: Council Speaker Adams on Trump administration's actions and its impact on New York

On this edition of Up Close, NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams weighs in on some of the impacts that the Trump administration's actions are having on the city.

On this edition of Up Close, NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams weighs in on some of the impacts that the Trump administration's actions are having on the city.

On this edition of Up Close, NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams weighs in on some of the impacts that the Trump administration's actions are having on the city.

On this edition of Up Close, NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams weighs in on some of the impacts that the Trump administration's actions are having on the city.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Donald Trump may have been born, raised and made a fortune in New York City, but the political battle between the current president and New York officials is taking a whole new road, in fact, many new roads.

From the president having ICE agents setting up shop at Rikers Island to deal with deportation of undocumented immigrants, to possible cuts in the New York City budget because of the Trump administration, it is top of mind for a city that, like many Americans, are worried about the economy and what happens to people without money.

On this edition of Up Close, we get an inside look from New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who is hip deep in all this, and she's more than concerned about it all.

We'll also take a new look at how our lives in New York are about to change -- and fast.

In about four years, 25% of New Yorkers will be 60 or older. That's one out of four of us.

We speak to the commissioner of Aging in New York, Lorraine Cortes Vazquez, who is thinking about this a lot, and deeply. She offers an amazing look at the future, and what we can do in the present.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close